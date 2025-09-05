Naomi Osaka's US Open Run Ends in Semifinal Loss to Amanda Anisimova

Naomi Osaka's remarkable US Open run came to an end after a hard-fought battle with Amanda Anisimova, who won the three set marathon 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3 in just under three hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While Osaka was in control during the first set, Aminismova won a close second set before closing it out in the third set.

With the win, Anisimova remains undefeated against Osaka in their three matchups.

Following the match, Osaka was full of optimism as reflected on her incredible journey during the tournament.

“Honestly, I don’t feel sad,” Osaka shared. “It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird. I feel like I did the best I could and honestly it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me want to train and try to get better and hopefully just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I can’t be mad or upset at myself.”

Anisimova paid tribute to Osaka as she spoke about her comeback.

“I don’t know, Naomi is playing amazing tennis,” said Anisimova, who blasted 50 winners in the victory. “She’s back where she belongs. I told her that I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane. She was really giving me a run for the final. I wasn’t sure I’d make it past the finish line. I tried to dig deep.”

She also said that reaching the finals is a “dream come true” for her.

“This tournament means so much to me, and I think that was really getting to me. In the end, I was just trying to fight my way through and enjoy the moment,” she said. “We were both playing some amazing tennis, and sometimes I was like, ‘How are we making these shots?’ But we were -- and we just kept going.”