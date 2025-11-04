Keith Lee’s ‘How Many Brands?’ Challenge Turns Into A Holiday Food Drive

Food content creator Keith Lee is going viral yet again, but this time it’s not for his controversial food reviews, it’s to feed families. Lee called out major brands that usually offer him brand deals to feed families in need, instead.

The food critic posted a video on Oct. 31 captioned, “How Many Brands Can We Get In The Chat?” Lee wasn’t looking for deals, PR boxes, or anything to benefit himself. He asked companies to help supply meals for people facing food insecurity and looming SNAP benefit uncertainty.

“When I first started making videos on this page, I was making food for my wife four times a day,” Lee said, reflecting on earlier days when he relied on gift cards and food stamps to get by.

Lee made his intentions clear. This is about the people, not him. “I refuse to take any money. I don’t want no partnership. I want this to be specifically about the families we’re feeding and the holidays we’re making,” he told followers, later adding as his daughters appeared on camera, “This is what it’s about. It’s about these babies. It’s about their holidays.”

Within hours, his comments were filled with offers from small restaurants, big brands, grocery delivery services, and national companies promising their assistance. Lee said he would track the wave of responses and keep his followers updated. “If you’re a brand and you want to be a part of it, I’ll see you in the comments,” he wrote.

This is community care in action. This is a beautiful way to use a major platform for the greater good. Lee has always been about that — using his platform to shine a light on people who need help and then, helping them in real time, whether through reviews or urging his fans to check out a struggling, local restaurant.