Murder Trial Begins for Ex-Corrections Officers Accused in Inmate’s Death

The murder trial has begun for three former corrections officers accused in the 2024 beating death of inmate Robert Brooks at Marcy Correctional Facility in New York.

According to ABC News , the defendants — Mathew Galliher, Nicholas Kieffer, and David Kingsley—are charged with murder and first-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors allege the men repeatedly struck Brooks while he was handcuffed.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told jurors that body camera footage would show “massive evidence” of intent to cause harm. “They no longer were corrections officers. They were a gang,” Fitzpatrick said .

Defense attorneys, however, argue that the officers did not act with malice.

“The prosecution is attempting to tie Nicholas Kieffer to the actions of others,” said Kieffer’s attorney, David Longeretta. Galliher’s lawyer, Kevin Luibrand, added , “Mathew Galliher didn’t harm Robert Brooks. He didn’t hit him, he didn’t strike him, he didn’t encourage others to strike him, he didn’t deny him medical care.”

Fitzgerald said Brooks passed of a massive beating that fratcured a bone in his neck, ripped his thyroid cartilage and bruised several internal organs.” It is reported that Brooks also died as a result of his airways repeatedly being restricted, causing brain damage. He ultimately choked on his own blood.

Prosecutors said seven other prison guards were also charged in connection with the case, and six have taken plea deals.

Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault since 2017 and was transferred to Marcy just days before his death.

The Observer-Dispatch reports that if convicted, the three former officers could face life in prison.