Singer Q Lazzarus Dies At 61

Q Lazzarus, the singer known for the 1988 cult-favorite single “Goodbye Horses” featured in the horror film The Silence of the Lambs, has died. She was 61.

Filmmaker and close friend to Lazzarus, Eva Aridjis, confirmed the news of her passing with Rolling Stone.

“Over the past three years, Q became one of my closest friends and we were in touch almost daily, sometimes to talk about the film or her music but mostly just to talk about our lives and everyday matters,” Aridjis said in an official statement.

Adding, “Q had one of those life forces that you simply can’t imagine being extinguished or ceasing to exist, because it was so vital and radiant and exuberant. Despite having had a very hard life, she was not jaded at all. On the contrary – she was full of enthusiasm, passion and humor. And she was also full of plans. At the time of her death, we were planning a ‘comeback concert’ with some of her original bandmates.”

A brief obituary for Lazzarus, who was born Diane Luckey, published by the Jackson Funeral Home appeared in the Asbury Park Press at the end of July stating that she died on July 19 after battling a short illness.

Hailing from Neptune, N.J., Lazzarus moved to New York at 18 with the hopes to pursue a career in music. Her classic hits “The Candle Goes Away,” from the 1986 movie Something Wild, her cover of “Heaven” by the Talking Heads from the 1993 movie Philadelphia, as well as “Goodbye Horses” from The Silence of the Lambs were all prominent in her career.

Prior to her death, Lazzarus had spent the past three years working on a documentary about her life and music career with Aridjis. The film will feature stories and music that has never been released by the late singer.

"We were just preparing to film the final scenes when she tragically and unexpectedly passed away," Aridjis said. "As her collaborator, I am now more determined than ever to get her incredible story and amazing music out into the world."