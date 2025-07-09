Coi Leray Shares Birth Story And Welcomes Baby Miyoco In New Vlog

Coi Leray is opening up about her experience giving birth in her latest vlog.

Leray became a mother last month to daughter, Miyoco, who she shares with fellow rapper, Trippie Redd.

Despite her trials and tribulations with Redd this year, the “Players” rapper decided to keep it light, opening up the video mentioning she’s not going to “dwell on the past” and is all about “big positivity.”

She continues, encouraging her followers to allow themselves to not always be strong all the time.

“It’s okay to not be strong at times,” she began.

“I’ve been through a lot in my life and there’s been times where I haven’t been strong. It feels like sometimes you want to disappear for a bit and get away.”

The video continues, showing her audience clips from her final doctor’s appointment to labor to post-epidural moments.

She then shows a clip of her with Miyoco, expressing joy that she has finally arrived.

“She’s here and I love her so much,” she tells the camera.

“She's so beautiful. Like, I'm obsessed with her. I love her so much. She's so sweet, y'all.”

Towards the end of the video, she expresses how her newborn gives her “so much motivation” and makes her want to go “10x harder.”

"I took a break from the music and just the artist mode for almost like a year and so many things happened within this year. And now I have this beautiful blessing," she shared.

Leray also shares that she will be open to sharing the face of her baby soon, but want to “protect her” for now.