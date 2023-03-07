WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Lifestyle

Teyonah Parris and Husband James Welcomes First Baby, Shares Video Of Home Birth

The "WandaVision" actress announced the birth of their daughter on Monday.
Teyonah Parris at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2019.

Photo by Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Teyonah Parris at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con Celebration on July 20, 2019.
By Cheryl S. Grant
March 7, 2023 / 1:37 AM

Teyonah Parris and her husband, James, announced the birth of their daughter. The couple shared a video of the home birth on Monday on Teyonah's Instagram page.

She captioned the post, "What a friggin whirlwind. 😳 I have so much to say, butI'mm too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I'mm so grateful for the one we have. From coming by and holding the baby, calls to encourage us, sending thoughtful and helpful gifts and parenting hacks, to simply just being on the phone to listen to me cry at 3 in the morning. Thaaaank you a million times over!!!🙏�"

The "WandaVision" actress thanked her midwife and mentioned that the birth was originally slated for the hospital. Writing in part, "We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I'mm so glad it did! Everything truly happens for a reason and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family"

She also thanked her doula, photographer, mom, and Instagram followers.

Teyonah Parris' Mom Surprises Her With A Relaxing 'Mother/Daughter Babymoon' Before The Birth Of Her First Child!

The duo announced the news in September while holding up a ClearBlue pregnancy test that showed the positive results.

"We'ree pregnant!! Whooooo chiiile!! I'mm so excited to share that we have a baby on the way. There have been so many feelings since we'vee learned that our dream of becoming parents is finally a reality. My husband, James, and I have felt a mix of shock, lots of nerves, but most of all so much excitement! Seeing the word PREGNANT was such an amazing feeling! We are so blessed and so grateful"

The couple also shared images of their nuptials in April 2022.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 04, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Darius Jackson
Celebrity Lifestyle NewsLifestyle News

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.