How T.I. Helped Soulja Boy and Kandi Burruss Make Peace

Soulja Boy and Kandi Burruss have officially buried the hatchet, and they revealed the person who helped them move past their feud.

During an episode of the Xscape member’s podcast, “Speak on It,” the Grammy Award-winning singer invited the rapper for an interview to mend their issues, and the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” rapper shared it was T.I. who helped them squash their differences.

The “Crank Dat” artist explained that TIP called his phone and spoke about the matter after the 35-year-old was upset about Burruss having his former videographer, Charlie Rocket, on her platform, where he shared an unfavorable incident between him and the “Soulja Girl” artist.

For the record producer, he questioned why the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star didn’t call to confirm if what Rocket claimed to be true about the encounter, to which the “Rubber Band Man” gave his perspective, sharing that Kandi didn’t know him, so she didn’t have to call his phone to discuss anything.

During the conversation, the “Turn My Swag On” artist shared that he shouldn’t have been upset with the songwriter because she “didn’t know what that person was going to say.”

According to a report from TheGrio , after the interview, the “ATL” actor spoke on why it was important for him to help mediate the situation.

He shared that if he can “bring peace between two people I have a respectful relationship with,” he would rather do so, as he doesn’t want to see “people I love” going back and forth unnecessarily.

“If it’s a real issue, then cool, but it’s a futile activity if we ain’t pushing no real line. Especially when it’s a man and a woman,” he continued.

He then explained how he and Soulja Boy came to an understanding that he “can’t be talking to women aggressively on camera” as there’s no winning when you go down that route.