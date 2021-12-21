Meagan Good On Diving Into Self-Care And Mental Health: ‘I Wanted To Go Into 40 With Peace Of Mind’

Meagan Good made a conscious decision to dive into self-care and mental health in the new year. Below, learn how the Harlem actress is making herself a priority.

While chatting with Yahoo Life, Good revealed how important her mental wellbeing is to her healthy lifestyle.

“It’s everything,” she shared while chatting with the outlet. “As I’ve gotten older, I can pinpoint the things I haven't dealt with. I was like, you need to look under the hood, you need a good therapist, you need to take time to make sure that your well-being and your spirit is your priority.”

The Los Angeles native went on to say that she's recently embarked on a few lifestyle changes, one being sobriety.

“Around April, I stopped drinking and really leaned into therapy. I got very intentional about [wellness] because I wanted to go into 40 with peace of mind, with unexplainable joy, with more sense of self and a wholeness,” she explained.

She added, “I have a tendency to jump over things or go around them, instead of walking through them, and this year it was about walking through things and having those days when you’re grieving something from 15 or 20 years ago. Really walking through it.”

The 40-year-old admits that although she has a lot on her plate, daily self-care rituals make a big impact on stress relief. “I try to hit the reset button every morning internationally: I breathe, I pray. I make it a point not to touch my phone. I’ll put on gospel or uplifting music, something to give me strength.”

She adds, “As the day goes on and if I’m in a moment where I’m stressed out, I’ll take a beat and steal away somewhere. I’ll go into myself and just breathe and pray; I’ll find that peace and reset my brain. Everything else can wait for five minutes.”