Actress Meagan Good And Husband DeVon Franklin To Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

After almost 10 years of marriage, Harlem star Meagan Good and her husband Devon Franklin are getting a divorce.

In an official statement to People, the couple said, "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected."

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," the statement continued.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other," they said.

The couple met on the set of Jumping the Broom and were engaged in May 2012 and married in June 2012.