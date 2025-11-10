NBA Legend Lenny Wilkens, Hall of Famer as Player and Coach, Dies at 88

Lenny Wilkens, a three time basketball Hall of Fame inductee as both a player, head coach and an assistant coach of the 1992 U.S. Olympic team died, Sunday. He was 88.

According to the Associated Press , Wilkens’ immediate cause of death was not known, but his family did note that he was surrounded by loved ones when he died.

Wilkens, a talented guard known for his calm demeanor and court vision, spent 15 years in the NBA playing for the Seattle Supersonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. After retiring as a player in 1975, Wilkens became a fulltime coach where he led the Sonics to the 1979 NBA title and was Coach of the Year in 1994.

“Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA — as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game’s most respected ambassadors,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Sunday, AP reports. “So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time.”

As a player Wilkens was a nine-time All-Star and “was the first person to reach 1,000 wins as an NBA coach and was the second person inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player and coach,” AP reports.

Wilkens was beloved in Seattle as both a player and a coach, and even after he walked away from the game. He was often considered a godfather of sorts for basketball in Seattle.

Before the Golden State Warriors took on the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, the Warriors held a moment of silence to honor Wilkens.

"I ended up following [Wilkens] as president [of the National Basketball Coaches Association]," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said, ESPN reports. "He did a lot of things to further the profession; the pension, benefits, coaching salaries rose significantly during his time. He was a great representative to the league office, advocating for coaches and the things that coaches experience that a lot of people didn't know about. Lenny was a great communicator with things like that.”

"The thing that I'll always remember, he was such a great gentleman, and such an eloquent human being, along with being a super competitive coach,” Carlisle continued. “He is still way up there in all-time victories. Very, very special man. He'll be missed, but he'll be remembered."