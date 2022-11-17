Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know This Year’s Soul Cypher Performer Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr may be new to the scene, but behind closed doors, he’s worked with some of the most influential names in the business. Born to a professional music teacher mom and producer dad, the rising musician has been around music his entire life.

Durand has steadily been making his way onto fans’ radars, from doing covers of classic Erykah Badu records to starring in the BET musical competition, Next Best Thing. At this year’s Soul Train Awards, the “Mango Butter” singer will be making his debut as part of the popular Soul Cypher.

Durand will appear alongside seasoned vets and r&b newcomers, including Alex Vaughn, Muni Long, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, for a performance you won’t miss with D-Nice on the turntable. The celebration will all be hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s show, get to know the Soul Cypher performer better with these five facts.