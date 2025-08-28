Cardi B Turned Court Into a Runway—Here’s How to Shop Her Look

Cardi B never steps into a room quietly—and her latest court appearance on August 27 proved that even the courtroom can’t dull her shine. Facing a civil trial in Los Angeles, the rapper walked out in an all-white power suit that was both bold and polished. While the headlines were about testimony, the internet couldn’t stop buzzing about her outfit.

Want to channel Cardi’s courtroom chic without dropping thousands on couture? We found Amazon picks to help you recreate the look—because serving fashion is always the verdict.

1. The Structured White Blazer

Cardi’s blazer was sharp and sculpted, giving off serious boss energy. A good white blazer instantly upgrades any outfit and screams power dressing—even if your only “trial” is making it through Monday meetings.

Wide-Leg White Trousers

Her exaggerated wide-leg pants gave her look high-drama sophistication. Wide-leg trousers are not only on-trend but also surprisingly comfortable—perfect for a day at the office or a night out.



Pointed-Toe Pumps

Cardi’s all-white fit demanded sleek footwear, and pointed-toe pumps are the easiest way to nail her vibe. They elongate the leg and add polish without trying too hard.



A Statement Bag

No Cardi look is complete without a bag that pops. She carried a designer piece, but structured top-handle bags in neutrals or metallics can give you the same luxe effect—minus the couture price tag.

The Trial Recap