Cardi B Turned Court Into a Runway—Here’s How to Shop Her Look

Stepping into court on August 27, Cardi B turned heads in an all-white power suit. Here’s how you can recreate her bold, boss-chic style with Amazon finds.

(Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

August 28, 2025 / 10:16 AM

Cardi B never steps into a room quietly—and her latest court appearance on August 27 proved that even the courtroom can’t dull her shine. Facing a civil trial in Los Angeles, the rapper walked out in an all-white power suit that was both bold and polished. While the headlines were about testimony, the internet couldn’t stop buzzing about her outfit.

Want to channel Cardi’s courtroom chic without dropping thousands on couture? We found Amazon picks to help you recreate the look—because serving fashion is always the verdict.

1. The Structured White Blazer

Amazon

Cardi’s blazer was sharp and sculpted, giving off serious boss energy. A good white blazer instantly upgrades any outfit and screams power dressing—even if your only “trial” is making it through Monday meetings.


Shop structured white blazers here

Wide-Leg White Trousers

Amazon

Her exaggerated wide-leg pants gave her look high-drama sophistication. Wide-leg trousers are not only on-trend but also surprisingly comfortable—perfect for a day at the office or a night out.

Find wide-leg trousers on Amazon

Pointed-Toe Pumps

Amazon

Cardi’s all-white fit demanded sleek footwear, and pointed-toe pumps are the easiest way to nail her vibe. They elongate the leg and add polish without trying too hard.

Shop pointed-toe pumps

A Statement Bag

Amazon

No Cardi look is complete without a bag that pops. She carried a designer piece, but structured top-handle bags in neutrals or metallics can give you the same luxe effect—minus the couture price tag.


Shop Structured handbags on Amazon

The Trial Recap

While her outfit stole the spotlight, Cardi’s trial is no small matter. She’s fighting a $24 million civil suit brought by a former security guard alleging an altercation back in 2018. Cardi denied ever laying a hand on her, telling the court she was pregnant at the time and couldn’t have assaulted anyone. Closing arguments are expected next week, but one thing’s for sure—the fashion jury has already ruled in her favor.

Cardi B

