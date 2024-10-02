Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Best Hip Hop Video Category Has Some Heavy Hitters
The BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 are heating up, and the category for 'Best Hip Hop Video' is packed with star power, creativity, and cultural impact. This year's nominees represent various styles and perspectives from visually stunning artistry to iconic collaborations. Here are the heavyweights battling it out for the top spot.
And don’t forget to tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, hosted by Fat Joe, airing on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET.
Drake - “8AM in Charlotte”
Drake returned with another timestamped track, “8AM in Charlotte,” and a visual featuring his son, Adonis, sharing the story behind the cover art for his dad’s eighth studio album.
According to Adonis, the goat he drew symbolizes his father, a nod to the "Greatest of All Time" title. Throughout the video, Drake is seen rapping alongside his son and his crew, adding a personal touch to his performance.
Central Cee - “Band4band” ft. Lil Baby
Directed by The Wowa, the luxurious visuals for Central Cee’s single "Band4Band" featuring Atlanta’s Lil Baby showcase the duo cruising through London in a fleet of Lamborghini Urus SUVs.
41, Kyle Richh & Jenn Carter - “Bent” ft. Tata
The visuals for 41, Kyle Richh, and Jenn Carter’s viral single "Bent" featuring Tata is bursting with high-energy action. The rapid-fire scenes and crisp editing keep you locked in from start to finish, perfectly capturing the track’s intensity. It’s been viewed over 19 million times on YouTube.
Latto - “Big Mama”
The ladies are headed to Maimi.
Latto and her sister Brooklyn Nikole embark on a trip to the sunny city, where they indulge in cruising through the streets in stylish luxury cars, dancing and twerking on a yacht, dining out, and visiting the famous Booby Trap.
Megan Thee Stallion - “BOA”
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Boa” music video slithers with bold energy. The Houston native commands the screen in high-octane visuals, from dazzling snake-inspired fashion to hypnotic choreography. Each scene reflects her fierce persona while embracing the song’s rebellious spirit.
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Inspired by Missy Elliott’s creative visual genius, Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” video takes things to the next level. The Bronx native switches up her style throughout, rocking several high-fashion looks while dropping her signature confident bars.
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Directed and executive produced by Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the music video for Kendrick’s hit single "They Not Like Us" is a captivating visual journey that seamlessly fuses bold, cinematic elements with Lamar’s signature style while paying homage to West Coast culture.
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti - “Type Shit”
Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti move like shadowy figures in a high-stakes heist, delivering bars against glitchy backdrops, flickering neon lights, and chaotic, surreal imagery.
