Oh Baby! Jimmie Allen And Alexis Gale Welcome Daughter Zara James

Country singer Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis Gale have officially welcomed their second child together.

On Saturday (Oct. 16) the couple welcomed daughter Zara James in Nashville, Tennessee, before announcing the news the following day. Allen, who is also a contestant on this season’s Dancing With the Stars, shared the news on his Instagram.

“💖Zara James Allen 💖The new addition to our family is here,” he captioned his post sitting next to Alexis and their baby girl. “We couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you.”

The couple also shares daughter Naomi Bettie, 19 months, in addition to Allen's son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.