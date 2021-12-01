Tyra Banks Is Selling Her Ocean-View Mansion For $7.8 Million, And Fans Are In Awe Of Its Rooftop Jacuzzi And Luxe Features!
Here’s what we know about the luxe home that’s located in Pacific Palisades.
Tyra Banks is ready to say farewell to her stunning home in Pacific Palisades. According to numerous news outlets, the supermodel and Dancing with the Stars host recently put her five-bedroom, six-bathroom home on the market for $7.8 million. Here are the luxe amenities of the lavish abode that has everyone adding the features to their wish list.
According to the listing held by Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty and James Respondek of Rodeo Realty, the highlights of the 6,000 square foot home include the following:
- A coveted ocean-view of the Pacific ocean.
- A full bar and chef's kitchen.
- A backyard made for socializing thanks to its luxurious infinity pool, outdoor kitchen, dining area, and plant décor.
- A two-car garage for your favorite whips.
- Two home offices that are both sleek and functional.
- A home gym with all you need to achieve all your workout goals.
- A media room with a 120-inch projection screen for epic movie nights.
- And a rooftop deck designed for entertaining with plenty of seating and a rooftop jacuzzi!
Talk about goals. See photos of the property, here.