BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest, Presented by Walmart, Unveils Star-Studded Celebrity Basketball Game Lineup

Today, BET Experience (BETX) Fan Fest 2024 Presented by Walmart announced the lineup and return for the fan-favorite BETX Celebrity Basketball Game sponsored by Degree®. Two star-studded teams of athletes, musicians, and celebrities will go head-to-head on the court, including 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter & Tata), 42 Dugg, 4BATZ, Babyface Ray, Danielle Miller, DC Young Fly, DeSean Jackson, Devale Ellis, Flau'Jae Johnson, G Herbo, Hunxho, J Valentine, Lil Mama, Lola Brooke, Luh Tyler, Marsha Ambrosius, NLE Choppa, Rob49, Sada Baby, Skilla Baby, SheedTs, Tank, TBOSS, Toosii and more to be announced!



Led by team captains Wallo and Gillie Da King, the teams will tip-off at 5:00 pm PST on Saturday, June 29, on the BETX Court at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Basketball stars Kenyon Martin and Kenyon Martin Jr also join the game as members of the coaching team.

This year’s action-packed BETX Celebrity Basketball Game will feature multiple musical performances, including an opening performance by Queen Naija and more to be announced soon. Fans will also experience non-stop entertainment with commentary from Yung Miami, who will serve as the official court correspondent, and MC Lyte, who will be the Voice of God.

Fans can register now for free General Admission access to attend the BET Experience 2024 presented by Walmart, including the BETX Celebrity Basketball Game, athttps://www.BETExperience.com.

The ‘Where Black Culture Plays’ Village, home to the Celebrity Basketball Game, will allow attendees to test their athletic capabilities, learn more about staying fit, and engage with some of their favorite sports icons and stars. This village will also feature a Pickleball Court and the “Where Black Culture Rolls” Skating Party hosted by 10 Summers, Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Mustard, and Friends.

The two-day (June 28-29) BET Experience Fan Fest will include live musical performances, VIP lounges, celebrity meet & greets, and immersive villages. The BET Experience (BETX) 2024 presented by Walmart runs through June 26–30 with concerts, competitions, comedy shows, day parties, and Fan Fest, all leading up to “Culture’s Biggest Night.” More information will be announced soon, including additional BET Experience and Fan Fest talent, the BET Experience App, Fan Fest wristbands, and more!