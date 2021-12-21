Woman Tracked By Stalker Calls Out Potentially Dangerous Use of Tech

One woman is sharing her terrifying experience being stalked with the help of a popular tracking device.

“Jeana” as she’s being called for privacy reasons, has gone viral in a Twitter thread in which she described the horror of having an Apple AirTag tracker being placed on her car after leaving a bar early Saturday morning.

The 28-year-old Maryland woman started her story by Tweeting, “Someone attached an Apple AirTag to the underside of my front wheel well while I was inside a bar.”

The quarter-sized tracking device helps Apple users locate misplaced items using Bluetooth technology. One had been secretly affixed to Jeana’s Lexus.

“It was 2 am and I was driving away with no cars around me and I kept getting this alert for like 30 mins straight,” she wrote alongside a series of iPhone notification screenshots that read, “AirTag Found Moving With You: The location of this AirTag can be seen by the owner.”

The New York Post reported talking with an Apple spokesperson who said, “We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security. AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry.”

Jeana made the potentially life-saving decision to drive to a safe location.

She then claimed that a friend found the AirTag mounted on the underside of her vehicle’s front passenger wheel well the next day.

Jeana also pointed out how a stalker could even stay hidden while keeping tabs on their potential victim. “ AirTags have LIVE TRACKING! If a foreign AirTag is around ANY Apple device that’s connected to a network, a nefarious AirTag owner will know its location!” Jeana exclaimed. “For example—if someone slipped one in your purse. Your phone is off but you’re in a mall. As long there are ppl in the mall that have iPhones, every time you walk near someone else’s iPhone, the bad guy owner of the AirTag will get a LIVE update on your location.”

