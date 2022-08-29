Hip Hop Awards 2022: 3 Times Women Earned Their ‘Hustler of the Year’ Honor
Women are some of the hardest-working people in the world. When they put their heart and mind into a goal, they often get it done. The following female emcees are some of the most career-focused female entertainers in the industry. Some started out dancing while others were still in school earning their degree, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming some of the biggest names in the business.
Ahead of this year’s celebration, check out the female artists who’ve earned the “Hustler of the Year” win, and don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Cardi B.
Bronx native, Cardi B. took home the award for ‘Hustler of the Year’ at the 2017 honors and then once again at the 2018 Hip Hop Awards. From starring on VH1’s "Love & Hip Hop: New York'' to breaking music records and becoming one of the most sought after rappers in the industry, there’s no argument that Cardi is one of the hardest working people in the business male or female.
Megan Thee Stallion
Since gaining mainstream success with her single “Big Ole Freak,” via Tina Snow, Megan Thee Stallion has not stopped working. From graduating college to switching management, to releasing several projects including her 2022 release Traumazine, the Megan train doesn’t appear to be making any stops
Saweetie
Saweetie is the queen of brand deals. In a short period of time, the Icey Girl team captain has snags deals with major companies including McDonalds and Mac Cosmetics . Aside from partnerships with women’s sunglasses line, Quay Australia, the clothing retail line, PrettyLittleThing and Beats by Dre
