Judge Blocks Federal Layoffs During Shutdown

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from firing government employees during the shutdown, issuing a major setback to an effort that could have disproportionately harmed Black workers.

According to the Associated Press , U.S. District Judge Susan Illston issued an emergency order after federal agencies began sending thousands of layoff notices last week as part of a plan to shrink the size of the federal government. The shutdown, which began on October 1, has now entered its third week.

Illston said the administration was acting recklessly, warning, “It’s very much ready, fire, aim on most of these programs, and it has a human cost. It’s a human cost that cannot be tolerated.”

Federal labor unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees, argued the layoffs were an abuse of power designed to punish workers and pressure Congress. They asked for a temporary restraining order to block any further terminations, calling the firings illegal political retribution.

The stakes are high for Black Americans. More than 18% of the federal workforce is Black , far higher than the private sector. For generations, government jobs have provided stable wages, pensions, health care, and a path to the middle class when the private sector shut Black workers out.

This week, The New York Times warned that Black unemployment is surging again as federal layoffs and the dismantling of diversity initiatives weaken what was once a historically strong labor market. The Times reported that this time is different because the government itself, long a reliable employer for Black workers, is now part of the problem.

While the administration continues funding the military and immigration enforcement, it is slashing jobs in health, education, special education, and after-school programs, areas that not only employ many Black workers but also serve Black communities.

In a court filing, the administration said it planned to fire more than 4,100 employees across eight agencies. The government argues that the court does not have jurisdiction over federal employment decisions, but Illston disagreed.