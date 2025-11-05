The 2025 HBCU Honors Returns to BET Thanksgiving Weekend with Kym Whitley Hosting and a Star-Studded Tribute to Black Excellence

The 2025 HBCU Honors Presented by BET is back Thanksgiving weekend, shining a national spotlight on the spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Premiering Sunday, November 30 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her, the annual special will once again celebrate leadership, legacy, and culture — hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and proud Fisk University alumna Kym Whitley.

This year’s honorees — Pastor Shirley Caesar (Shaw University), David Banner (Southern University), and Janice Bryant Howroyd (North Carolina A&T State University) — embody the power and purpose of HBCU excellence.

Banner will receive the Cultural Impact Award for his influential career as an artist, activist, and entrepreneur whose work amplifies authentic Black stories. Pastor Caesar, the legendary “First Lady of Gospel,” will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for more than six decades of faith-driven artistry. Entrepreneur Janice Bryant Howroyd, the first Black woman to own a billion-dollar enterprise, will receive the Visionary Founder Award for her trailblazing leadership and global impact.

Following last year’s breakout debut — which ranked among BET’s Top 10 Primetime Cable Telecasts among Black viewers — HBCU Honors returns with new energy and initiatives, including a Rising Star National Talent Search for HBCU musicians and a Media Futures Fellowship offering hands-on industry experience for HBCU students.

Taped at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., the 2025 special promises an inspiring night of performances, storytelling, and cultural pride.