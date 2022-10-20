Mystikal Pleads For Judge To Allow Him To Bond Out Of Jail As He Awaits Trial

Mystikal is pleading with a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his home in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge, La. according to WBRZ.

This comes after the rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, simple robbery, possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and Xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim has claimed the musician went to his home to collect money that was due to her and was beaten and choked by the musician, real name Michael Tyler, and claims her possessions including her keys and phone were taken from Tyler to prevent her from exiting.

After the assault, the victim alleges the artist made her send him money to his CashApp account.

The 52-year-old’s attorneys claim he already filed a restraining order against the victim over 20 years ago.