On the evening of March 30, former President Donald Trump was officially indicted by a New York grand jury. All of the details are unclear but the indictment appears to be connected to hush money paid to adult movie actress Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. This is the first time in history that a former president has been indicted, however, it does not stop him from running for president. After Republican backlash, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said in a statement , “Like any other defendant, Mr. Trump is entitled to challenge these charges in court and avail himself of all processes and protections that New York State’s robust criminal procedure affords. What neither Mr. Trump nor Congress may do is interfere with the ordinary course of proceedings in New York State.” See South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham in the clip above, who appears to be nearly in tears about the indictment.