Prince Harry Dismisses Talk About Shaky Marriage with Meghan Markle: ‘You Just Sort of Ignore It’

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, clearly avoids rumors about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The father of two, who’s been married to Markle for six years, was interviewed at The New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4. Toward the end of the discussion, NYT columnist and Dealbook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Harry about his marriage.

“Even as we were in the race coming up to this day, I Google-Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time. They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here," Sorkin began around the 30-minute mark of the video below. “And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?’”

"Because you invited me, you should have known!" Harry joked. But when asked if the speculation was “normal” for him, the Spare author elaborated, explaining that the attention is “definitely not a good thing.”

“Because, apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?’” he joked.

“It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” he continued. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

The couple, along with their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, live in Montecito, California, just an hour from where Markle was attending the Paley Honors in Beverly Hills on the same date of Harry’s speaking engagement.

Markle openly shared her struggle with living in the U.K., revealing on CBS Sunday Morning that she had suicidal ideations and experienced bullying due to heightened attention.