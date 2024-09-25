Hip Hop Awards 2024: Discover Which Emcees Are Poised for Multiple Wins
As the excitement builds for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, a talented lineup of emcees is set to compete for top honors. Leading the pack is Megan Thee Stallion, who has secured an impressive 12 nominations, highlighting her significant influence in the industry.
Hot on her heels is Kendrick Lamar, who scored 11 nominations, reaffirming his status as one of hip-hop's most respected voices. Not far behind, Drake boasts eight nominations, continuing his reign as a chart-topping powerhouse. With many other artists also vying for recognition, this year's awards promise to be a thrilling celebration of hip-hop talent and creativity.
Check out our list of emcees poised to earn multiple wins at this year’s ceremony. And don’t forget to tune in to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024, airing on Tuesday, October 15, hosted by rapper Fat Joe.
Megan Thee Stallion
The self proclaim captain of the Hotties leads this year’s ceremony with a dozen nominations across several prestigious categories including, ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse,’’ ‘Impact Track,’ and three in the category for ‘Best Collaboration.’
Kendrick Lamar
NFL 2025 SuperBowl Halftime Show Performer Kendrick Lamar follows close behind Megan with eleven nods, including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ twice for ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration.’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Video Director of the Year,’ ‘Impact Track,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’
Drake
Drake secures a spot in the top three with eight nominations, including Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and more.
Cardi B
Cardi B earned an impressive seven nominations, including Best Hip Hop Video, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, and more.
Future and Travis Scott
Future and Travis Scott are tied for fifth place, each earning six nominations.
BET Hip Hop Awards" 2024 will air on BET on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT.