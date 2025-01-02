Kenyon Dixon’s Grammy Glow-Up: How He's Keeping the Genre Alive

Kenyon Dixon is experiencing a career milestone with his 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Can I Have This Groove." Recognized for his soulful delivery and commitment to preserving the essence of R&B, Dixon’s nominated track showcases his artistry and deep connection to the genre’s roots. As he prepares for music’s biggest night, Dixon reflects on his journey, creative process, and the significance of this achievement.

For Dixon, the road to the Grammys has been one of persistence, passion, and preparation. He credits his pre-performance rituals for helping him stay grounded and focused. “The voice is a muscle, so just like any other muscle, you have to strengthen it and prepare it for what you’re about to do,” he shares, underscoring the importance of vocal warm-ups. His pre-show routine also includes listening to Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack,” a ritual that puts him in the right mindset to deliver his best performance.

“It’s my bag,” he says with a laugh. Prayer remains a cornerstone of his preparation, ensuring he is spiritually aligned before stepping on stage. Dixon also takes a moment for solitude to balance his energy and reduce pre-show anxiety. Perhaps most importantly, he FaceTimes his daughter before every performance, a practice he calls his “good luck charm.”

Dixon’s Grammy-nominated song is a testament to his respect for the craft of songwriting and his ability to create timeless music. Influenced by tracks like Anita Baker’s “Caught Up in the Rapture” and Tevin Campbell’s “Can We Talk,” Dixon’s work bridges the past and present of R&B. “These songs transcend generations and genres,” he notes. “That’s the kind of timeless quality I aspire to in my music.” His lyrics often reflect themes of love, self-discovery, and resilience, resonating deeply with listeners who crave authenticity in today’s music landscape.

Reflecting on his journey, Dixon shares lessons he would tell his younger self. “Other people’s disbelief shouldn’t make you doubt what you know to be true,” he advises. Embracing his uniqueness and resisting comparisons to others has been a defining element of his career. “Comparison can derail you, but once you embrace who you are, you set yourself free,” he explains. Learning to separate personal feelings from business decisions has also been pivotal. “It’s just business,” he says. Above all, Dixon encourages aspiring artists to shine brightly and continue learning from those who paved the way.

As he looks back on his influences, Dixon highlights the albums that shaped his sound. Usher’s Confessions introduced him to the modern R&B landscape, while D’Angelo’s Voodoo offered a masterclass in authenticity and innovation. Anita Baker’s Rapture taught him the power of emotive storytelling, and Kirk Franklin’s The Nu Nation Project brought gospel into the lives of younger audiences with its fresh approach. Dixon holds a special place for Bilal’s Love For Sale, which he describes as fearless and groundbreaking. “It taught me to embrace imperfection and be brave in my approach to music,” he shares.

The 2025 Grammy nomination marks a defining moment in Dixon’s career, solidifying his place as a modern-day torchbearer for R&B. For Dixon, this recognition isn’t just about the accolades—it’s a celebration of the genre he loves and a testament to staying true to his artistry. “This nomination is proof that R&B is alive and thriving,” he says. “I’m honored to represent the tradition and evolution of this music.”