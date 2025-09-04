GloRilla Sparks Dating Rumors With Toronto Raptors’ Brandon Ingram

Fans think GloRilla may have just soft-launched her relationship with Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram.

On Sept. 3, the Memphis rapper shared an Instagram carousel that concluded with a shot of her sitting next to Ingram in what appeared to be a nightclub. The two were on a couch, with Ingram playfully covering Glo’s eyes. It was enough for fans to start piecing the puzzle together, especially since the pair were spotted a little over a month ago in Cabo during Glo’s 26th birthday celebrations.

Back in late July, GloRilla and Ingram were also seen dancing into the early hours of the morning before leaving the venue together around 3 a.m. That sighting sparked initial speculation about a possible romance, but this latest post feels like the closest Glo has come to confirming the rumors herself.

The timing adds another layer, considering earlier this year, GloRilla publicly shared she was taking a step back from distractions. Ahead of her Glorious Tour, she announced her “30-day GloRiDaz fast,” where she gave up sex, drinking, smoking, and clubbing to reset mentally and spiritually. She even encouraged fans to join her in reading a book and accomplishing one personal goal during the stretch.

Now that her tour is behind her, it looks like the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper might be letting her guard down a little. For someone who’s prided herself on being FNF since the beginning, showing Ingram on her page — even casually — signals that he could be more than just a friend.