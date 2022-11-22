Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With the Sultry Sounds of Muni Long
Get used to hearing Muni Long’s name. The rising star found breakthrough success after his single “Hrs & Hrs” took over social media. However, the songbird had been making a name for herself in the industry years before she found fame as a singer, writing hits for some of your favorite artists. With four nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, including "Best New Artist," "Song of the Year," and much more, Muni is already on her way to becoming a household name. So get ahead and get familiar with the sultry sounds of Muni Long.
‘Baby Boo’ featuring Saweetie
Muni recruited female emcee Saweetie for his latest single, “Baby Boo,” from her new EP, Public Displays of Affection Too. The music video finds the two ladies swiping right on a dating app and professing their feelings for their romantic hopefuls.
‘HRS & HRS’
Muni found breakthrough success following the release of her smash 2021 r&b ballad “Hrs & Hrs.” The record was widely popular among users of the short-form streaming platform TikTok, earning the rising star her first Billboard Hot 100 charting song.
‘Dollhouse’
Under the moniker Priscilla Renea, the songbird released her debut single “Dollhouse” from her 2009 album, Jukebox. The uptempo dance song with neo-electro influence served as an empowerment anthem. It peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Songs chart.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.