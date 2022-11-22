Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar With the Sultry Sounds of Muni Long

Get used to hearing Muni Long’s name. The rising star found breakthrough success after his single “Hrs & Hrs” took over social media. However, the songbird had been making a name for herself in the industry years before she found fame as a singer, writing hits for some of your favorite artists. With four nominations at the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, including "Best New Artist," "Song of the Year," and much more, Muni is already on her way to becoming a household name. So get ahead and get familiar with the sultry sounds of Muni Long.