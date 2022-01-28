‘Abbott Elementary’ Quinta Brunson Honored By Philadelphia City Council

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson will be honored in her hometown after the Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution to celebrate her achievements including her record-breaking primetime ABC hit series.

City Council member Helen Gym shared on Twitter on Thursday (Jan. 27) the decision to honor Brunson.

“Today, @PHLCouncil passed my resolution to honor and celebrate trailblazing writer, actor, comedian, and Philadelphia native, Quinta Brunson,” she wrote. “On behalf of teachers everywhere, thank you for celebrating and lifting up educators.”

“Honoring and celebrating trailblazing writer, actor, and comedian Quinta Brunson for her creation of Abbott Elementary, an innovative, hilarious Black and woman-led sitcom that sheds light on the joy, struggle, dedication, and resilience of Philadelphia teachers and school communities,” the resolution reads in part.

Abbott Elementary is the first comedy series to quadruple its viewership since its premiere on ABC, Deadline reports. The show follows Brunson, an elementary school teacher who goes above and beyond to support her students alongside her co-stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, and Janelle James.