The 2025 Met Gala Reveals ‘Tailored for You’ Dress Code

See what to expect from Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, and more.

Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Tabie Germain
February 4, 2025 / 12:26 PM

The first Monday in May is officially on the horizon, and with it comes the most anticipated night in fashion—the 2025 Met Gala. 

Ahead of the event, the Costume Institute has announced this year’s dress code: “Tailored for You.” The theme complements the Met’s spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which explores the legacy of Black dandyism and the role of menswear in shaping Black identities.

The moment also marks the first Met Gala exhibition in over two decades dedicated entirely to menswear, with a special focus on the evolution of Black style throughout history. Expect a spectrum of dandy-inspired looks, from sharp tailoring and extravagant suiting to bold accessories that have defined Black fashion history—think zoot suits and silk scarves. 

The event is set to take place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The gala will be co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, with LeBron James serving as an honorary chair. 

The star-studded guest list remains mostly under wraps, but the Met Gala Host Committee includes a powerhouse lineup spanning fashion, music, sports, and art—featuring names like André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Grace Wales Bonner, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, USHER, and Kara Walker.

The Met Gala

