New Music Friday: D Smoke, Joey Bada$$, and Ella Mai Bring the Heat
It’s Music Friday, and the week’s lineup is looking solid. D Smoke is back with Wake Up Suga, Joey Bada$$ comes through with Lonely At The Top, and Ella Mai links with DJ Mustard on "Tell Her." From movie tracks to new albums and collabs, there’s plenty to stream and add to your rotation. Let's get into what's new!
Something Wrong - Don Toliver & DJ Snake (Single)
DJ Snake is back with a new single, and this time he’s teaming up with Don Toliver. The track is high energy with Don leading the charge, of course. It follows “Noventa” with J Balvin and sets the stage for his next album, NOMAD.
Putting Ya Dine - Monaleo
Ms. "Who Leo" is keeping her foot on necks with her latest releases, especially this one. If you haven't gotten familiar with her game, it's about time you did. She is a superstar. Mark these words!
Tell Her - Ella Mai & DJ Mustard (Single)
Whenever Ella Mai and DJ Mustard get together, it's a guaranteed hit, and we're hoping it's the same for "Tell Her." Could this be the track that the summer has been missing?
Below Zero - Fridayy (Single)
Fridayy might be teasing a new project with his latest drop, "Below Zero." The track comes right on the heels of last week’s release, "There For You." Fans are already speculating about what’s next for the rising artist.
BROTHER - DJ Khaled, Post Malone & NBA YoungBoy (Single)
It's been a while since we got a record from Khaled and Post Malone, and NBA YoungBoy is a crazy duo! All signs point to this record being a major moment in Khaled’s rollout.
Lonely At The Top - Joey Bada$$ (Album)
Joey Bada$$ has been sending shots and addressing all the smoke all summer. Now he’s ready to wake the world up to his skill with Lonely At The Top. The question is whether he’ll keep the heat coming or take fans deeper into his state of mind.
Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key (Album)
Key Glock is coming all gas no breaks with another project. It's only ten tracks, but it's still anticipated to be a certified banger.
HEELS HAVE EYES 2 - Westside Gunn (Album)
Even with wrestling moves on his mind, Westside Gunn can’t leave the booth behind. This year alone, he’s stacked two projects and added his touch to features alongside Doechii and JID. His latest, HEELS HAVE EYES 2, makes sure his name stays woven into the rap chatter of 2025.
Wake Up Suga - D Smoke (Album)
D Smoke has always rooted his work in the connections that define Southern California’s culture. His 2025 LP, Wake Up Supa, channels those bonds while navigating grief and trauma, including the loss of his mother.
Full Circle - Isaiah Jayy
LA’s own Isaiah Jayy is back in the booth, and it’s everything. Stop screaming ‘bring back real R&B’ and sleep on rising stars like him—he’s giving the feeling back.
wHIMSY - Destin Conrad
Get into Destin Conrad and thank me later! This 11-track project transports you into a euphoric bliss; jazz has never sounded so modern!