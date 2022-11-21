Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Audience At AMAs After Booing Chris Brown's Win For 'Favorite Male R&B Artist'

Singer Kelly Rowland doesn’t play about fellow singer Chris Brown.

On last night’s American Music Awards (AMAs), Rowland was the emcee during the “Favorite Male R&B” category, which the 33-year-old won, and she reminded the audience who the “Forever” singer was after the crowd booed his win. He beat Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye and The Weeknd but wasn’t there to accept the accolade.

"Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I'm accepting this award on his behalf," she said as she accepted his award. "Excuse me, chill out. But I wanna tell Chris, ‘Thank you so much for making great R&B music.’ And I wanna tell him. ‘Thank you for being an incredible performer.’ I'll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category."

The audience changed its tune after Rowland set them straight.

BET.com reported that the “Fine China” singer was scheduled to perform his new single and a tribute to legendary artist Michael Jackson at the AMAs– but the award show abruptly canceled his performance at the last minute.

Brown took to Instagram to show fans what they would’ve seen had he not been canceled.