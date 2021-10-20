Young Thug Sues For 200 Unreleased Songs Worth Over $1M

Rapper Young Thug has filed a lawsuit against a luxury apartment building in Atlanta, alleging the concierge is at fault for losing his bag that contained over $1.1 million worth of valuables.

NME reports that legal documents for the case were shared by Digital Music News and that the incident reportedly occurred on Nov. 1, 2020. The report shows that Thugger accidentally left a Louis Vuitton bag with an estimated value of $2,500 next to his Lamborghini at The Trace apartments. A resident reported the lost item to the building’s concierge.

According to the lawsuit, the bag also contained a hard drive with 200 unreleased songs; the Punk rapper claims it is worth at least $1 million.

Other items to have been in the bag include $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch estimated to value around $57,000, and a diamond chain valued at about $37,000.