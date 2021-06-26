Young Thug Shouts Out Maid Who Returned $10K She Found In His Jeans

Young Thug thanked his maid, whom he claims returned $10,000 she found in his jeans while cleaning.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday (June 24), the Atlanta rapper told the story of what happened.

“My maid just [handed] me this,” the rapper said, holding the money. “She said, ‘I found this money about two months ago in your room. I just wanna know did you get it.”

RELATED: Young Thug And French Montana Continue To Trade Verbal Blows

After finding the cash, Thugger says she put it under his bed prior to informing him about it.

“This when you a good n***a, bruh,” he added.” “When you one thousand, you solid. S**t come right back. This lil punk ass ten thousand, that ain’t nothin’, ten thousand, but, solid.”