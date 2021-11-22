Naomi Osaka’s Social Media Censored In China After Posting Support For Tennis Star Who Went Missing

Peng Shuai is the World’s No. 1 tennis player in doubles but she disappeared for weeks after alleging on social media that the former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her. The post has vanished. Naomi Osaka has now spoken out and her social media account in China has been censored.

On Nov. 16, Osaka posted, "I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused. Censorship is never OK at any cost, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and OK. I'm in shock of [sic] the current situation and I'm sending love and light her way."

According to First Sportz, Osaka’s Weibo account, a popular social media account in China, has been censored.

Serena Williams also posted support for Shuai, tweeting, “I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time.”