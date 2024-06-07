BET Awards 2024: Taraji P. Henson: 5 Stellar Performances That'll Have You Glued to Your Seat
It’s official! Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson is hosting the BET Awards 2024, marking her third time hosting.
Culture’s biggest night, celebrating the achievements of Black entertainers and other minorities in music, film, sports, and philanthropy, is airing on Sunday, June 30th.
Henson is a powerhouse of talent. The Hollywood veteran is set to bring her star power to the stage as host. As an actress, producer, and author, she has broken barriers and set new standards of excellence in the industry.
Hosting the BET Awards is a fitting tribute to her contributions and influence. It promises a night filled with excitement, celebration, and unforgettable moments led by one of the industry’s brightest stars. Before this year’s festivities, get familiar with Henson’s work through these five unforgettable performances that’ll have you glued to your seat.
Cookie Lyon in “Empire”
Henson's performance as Cookie Lyon in the hit television series "Empire" is widely celebrated and has become one of her most iconic roles.
Premiering in 2015, Empire follows the tumultuous lives of the Lyon family, who run a successful hip-hop music and entertainment company. Cookie Lyon, the fierce and unapologetically bold matriarch, is a character that Henson brought to life with exceptional depth and charisma. The performance ultimately earned her a Golden Globe for “Best Actress” during the show’s run from 2015 to 2020 and cemented her status as a television powerhouse.
Lauren Harris in “Think Like a Man”
The star brought charm and wit to her role as Lauren Harris in the romantic comedy Think Like a Man. Henson’s performance as the successful yet romantically challenged Chief Operating Officer of a Fortune 500 company is relatable yet adds humor and heart to the ensemble cast.
Shug in “Hustle & Flow”
The veteran star’s performance as Shug, a supportive and soulful partner to Terrence Howard's character in Hustle & Flow, is unforgettable. The actress steals the spotlight, particularly for her rendition of the song “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp,” which helped the film win an Academy Award for Best Original Song, showcasing her musical talents.
Yvette in “Baby Boy”
Henson’s breakout role as Yvette in John Singleton’s 2001 crime-thriller Baby Boy demonstrated the young actress’s ability to convey raw emotion and complexity. Her portrayal of a young mother navigating a tumultuous relationship captured the struggles and resilience of her character, making her a standout in the film.
Katherine Johnson in “Hidden Figures”
In the Academy Award-nominated biographical drama "Hidden Figures," the actress portrayed Katherine Johnson, a brilliant mathematician who played a pivotal role in NASA's space missions.
In 2017, Henson and the film received significant recognition at the BET Awards, with Henson winning "Best Actress" and the film being honored as "Best Film." Additionally, co-star Janelle Monae was nominated for "Best Actress" for her portrayal of fellow mathematician and engineer Mary Jackson.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.