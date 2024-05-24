BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage Ablaze

Get ready for the BET Awards 2024, featuring the epic return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, promising an exhilarating week like never before. Brace yourself for live performances at top venues like the YouTube Theater, Miracle Theatre, Crypto.com Arena, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Dive into comedy shows, insightful panels, and interactive workshops, immersing yourself in the cultural revolution.

As we gear up for the culture’s biggest night celebrating entertainment, sports, television, and more, we’re looking back at some of our favorite standout opening acts that ignited past ceremonies. From Lil Uzi Vert to Cardi B. to the unforgettable Monique, who delivered a show-stopping performance worthy of arenas. Join us as we relive these extraordinary moments, and mark your calendars for the BET Awards 2024, airing Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here .