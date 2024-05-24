STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Music

BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage Ablaze

These performers know how to get the party started right!

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
By Tabie Germain
May 24, 2024 / 7:00 AM

Get ready for the BET Awards 2024, featuring the epic return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, promising an exhilarating week like never before. Brace yourself for live performances at top venues like the YouTube Theater, Miracle Theatre, Crypto.com Arena, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Dive into comedy shows, insightful panels, and interactive workshops, immersing yourself in the cultural revolution.

As we gear up for the culture’s biggest night celebrating entertainment, sports, television, and more, we’re looking back at some of our favorite standout opening acts that ignited past ceremonies. From Lil Uzi Vert to Cardi B. to the unforgettable Monique, who delivered a show-stopping performance worthy of arenas. Join us as we relive these extraordinary moments, and mark your calendars for the BET Awards 2024, airing Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.

  • Lil Uzi Vert - BET Awards 2023

    2023 was a big year for rapper Lil Uzi Vert. After much anticipation, the Philly native released his third studio album, Pink Tape, that summer, led by their single “Just Wanna Rock,” which took social media by storm. Uzi later performed the record, followed by “Spin Again” on the main stage, kicking off the 2023 BET Awards. 

    RELATED: BET AWARDS 2023: 3 HEARTFELT SPEECH MOMENTS FROM THIS YEAR’S CEREMONY

  • Bruno Mars - BET Awards 2017

    Bruno Mars set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance of “Perm” to kick off the BET Awards 2017. The energy was palpable as the audience was treated to a live show like no other, hosted by the dynamic Leslie Jones at the former Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater. 

  • Kendrick Lamar - BET Awards 2016

    Kendrick Lamar kicked off the BET Awards 2016  with a powerful rendition of his single "Alright" from his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly. This moment marked his first live performance of the song. Lamar took the stage amidst a graffiti-covered police car and a large, tattered American flag.

  • Cardi B and Offset - BET Awards 2019

    Rap couple Cardi B. and Offset blazed the BET Awards 2019  stage with a mash-up of the 

    Bronx native’s smash single “Press” and their record “Clout” from the Migos co-founder’s debut solo album Father of 4. Later that evening, Cardi scored the “Album of the Year” award for her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.

  • Lizzo - BET Awards 2022

    In 2022, Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo dazzled viewers as she opened up the BET Awards, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, with her soulful rendition of her  hit number-one single “About Damn Time.” Adorned in glittering attire, the 36-year-old commanded the audience's attention with every strut and shimmy.

    Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

bet awards 2024bet experienceBET Awardslil uzi vert

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.