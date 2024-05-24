BET Awards 2024: 5 Unforgettable BET Awards Opening Acts That Set the Stage Ablaze
Get ready for the BET Awards 2024, featuring the epic return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart, promising an exhilarating week like never before. Brace yourself for live performances at top venues like the YouTube Theater, Miracle Theatre, Crypto.com Arena, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl. Dive into comedy shows, insightful panels, and interactive workshops, immersing yourself in the cultural revolution.
As we gear up for the culture’s biggest night celebrating entertainment, sports, television, and more, we’re looking back at some of our favorite standout opening acts that ignited past ceremonies. From Lil Uzi Vert to Cardi B. to the unforgettable Monique, who delivered a show-stopping performance worthy of arenas. Join us as we relive these extraordinary moments, and mark your calendars for the BET Awards 2024, airing Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 pm ET. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
Lil Uzi Vert - BET Awards 2023
2023 was a big year for rapper Lil Uzi Vert. After much anticipation, the Philly native released his third studio album, Pink Tape, that summer, led by their single “Just Wanna Rock,” which took social media by storm. Uzi later performed the record, followed by “Spin Again” on the main stage, kicking off the 2023 BET Awards.
Bruno Mars - BET Awards 2017
Bruno Mars set the stage on fire with his electrifying performance of “Perm” to kick off the BET Awards 2017. The energy was palpable as the audience was treated to a live show like no other, hosted by the dynamic Leslie Jones at the former Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater.
Kendrick Lamar - BET Awards 2016
Kendrick Lamar kicked off the BET Awards 2016 with a powerful rendition of his single "Alright" from his third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly. This moment marked his first live performance of the song. Lamar took the stage amidst a graffiti-covered police car and a large, tattered American flag.
Cardi B and Offset - BET Awards 2019
Rap couple Cardi B. and Offset blazed the BET Awards 2019 stage with a mash-up of the
Bronx native’s smash single “Press” and their record “Clout” from the Migos co-founder’s debut solo album Father of 4. Later that evening, Cardi scored the “Album of the Year” award for her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy.
Lizzo - BET Awards 2022
In 2022, Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo dazzled viewers as she opened up the BET Awards, hosted by Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson, with her soulful rendition of her hit number-one single “About Damn Time.” Adorned in glittering attire, the 36-year-old commanded the audience's attention with every strut and shimmy.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.