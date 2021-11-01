Sesame Street Taps Keke Palmer, Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Anderson .Paak To Appear on 52nd Season

Sesame Street’s 52nd season is headed to Cartoonito on HBO Max on Thursday (Nov. 11) and the star-studded season includes appearances by KeKe Palmer, Amanda Gorman, and Anderson .Paak.

Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison and award-winning musician Jon Batiste will also be featured on an episode.

Sesame Workshop announced the news on Monday (Nov.1), sharing that new episodes will drop on every Thursday. This is as part of their Coming Together initiative, which is an ongoing commitment to conversations about racial injustices.

This season will include a thematic episode about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., titled, Martin Luther King Day, airing on Jan. 13, 2022, .Anderson Paak will join Elmo and his friends to create a Peace Tree to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights activist, according to an official press release.

“The pandemic has presented immense challenges for us all, but particularly for children as they experience this drastically different way of life in their formative years,” said Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President of Curriculum & Content. “In spite of those difficulties, we know that children are incredibly resilient. This season’s curriculum is designed to encourage and inspire them to be persistent, continuing to try until they succeed. It’s a message kids and parents can take to heart.”

See the official rundown below for when some of our favorite celebrities will make their appearances for Sesame Street’s “Street Stories,” songs and other special segments: