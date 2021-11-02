Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV For A New Christmas Special

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means that Mariah Carey is back and ready to spread more Yuletide cheer.



In a report from Deadline, Carey is reconnecting with Apple TV for Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which follows last year’s holiday special and is still available on the SVoD platform.



As an executive producer behind the momentous occasion, Carey is using this repeat chance to perform her new single, “Fall In Love At Christmas,” alongside featured artists Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Due to arrive this Friday (Nov. 5), Carey shared a 30-second preview of the collaborative track which has been revealed to be a romantic R&B-tinged ballad.

For years, a Nor’Easter-esque tweet from Mariah Carey signified the time of hot cocoa and trimmings all hung by the chimney with care. And her tweet, saying, “It’s time,” as she smashed up pumpkins with a candy cane baseball bat is no different.



The video was soundtracked by the star’s 1994 classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”