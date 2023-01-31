65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Songs By Future
The 46th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is fast-approaching, and in preparation for this year’s big event, we’re getting folks geared up and ready for their favorite artists to take home some hardware.
It’s music that ties everyone together, and sometimes, you just need a little trip down memory lane in remembrance of why those nominated are so talented. For us, it’s just putting together a little tribute to those who get us through the daily grind or are a point of relaxation when chillin’ around the crib or riding around in the whip.
Among this year’s heavy-hitters who are up for Grammys is Future, who was nominated six times, including for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.
To commemorate, BET.com has compiled five quintessential songs by Future (see below).
“March Madness” (2015)
Off 56 Nights, “March Madness” is an anthem appropriate for any time of year, not just for the NCAA Basketball Tourney. The track also has a much deeper message as it touches on the killing of Black people in America along with the fear of being Black in the United States and the necessary precautions many feel they must take to survive.
“Solo” (2017)
Perhaps not the biggest hit off of HNDRXX, but “Solo” is a melodic song whose beat takes you into a trance while Hendrix describes his much-publicized break up with Ciara, and how he is coping with the pain he’s feeling.
“The Percocet & Stripper Joint” (2015)
No best Future songs list could be complete without a cut from Dirty Sprite 2, so we decided on “The Percocet & Stripper Joint”. While not a designated banger from the classic project, It’s a fan favorite and one that, again, describes Future’s intent on masking his pain with opioids, all while in the strip club trying to be distracted.
“Mask Off” (2017)
When “Mask Off” was released almost six years ago, it sent a shockwave through the hip-hop world and beyond. With its faint flute sample and heavy bass, the song’s instrumentals bring out the very best and quotable lyrics from Future. The effortlessness with which he kills the beat is truly something to admire.
“Codeine Crazy” (2014)
Perhaps Future’s most timeless song, “Codeine Crazy” may have come out almost nine years ago, but it still bangs like it was released yesterday. The song and video depicts being in a lean-induced trance while also revealing the undercurrents of addiction to the drug, especially with the rapper’s admission bar, “Drownin' in Actavis / It’s suicide!”