Kaavia Wade Wins The Internet In Her Adele Halloween Costume

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Kaavia, won the Internet when she dressed as pop star Adele for Halloween.

The 2 ½-year-old wore a dress similar to one Adele wore in September to the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s wedding, PEOPLE magazine writes. She even had body language and poses down to a science in the pictures posted by her proud parents.

“Album dropping soon,” Union said on her IG caption, tagging Adele. Kaavia’s caption read, “best wedding guest ever.” According to PEOPLE, Dwayne Wade shared his daughter’s Halloween costume on his IG story.

Chad Easterling and Nicole Lyn’s son, Crosby Sparrow joined in on the pictures dressed as Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul. Crosby Sparrow turns 3 in November.