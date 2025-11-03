Fugees’ Pras Ordered to Pay $64M After Foreign-Lobbying Conviction

According to documents obtained by Complex , Pras Michel — the Fugees’ co-founder convicted last year on charges tied to illegal foreign lobbying — was ordered to pay roughly $64 million. This was after a federal judge found he “obtained proceeds in the amount of at least $64,923,226 from his offense.”

The restitution order stems from convictions for failing to register as an agent of China, conspiracy, and witness tampering. Michel is due to be sentenced in December and could potentially face 10+ years in prison. His team has requested a reduced sentence.

Prosecutors say that in 2023, Michel funneled money through a Malaysian financier and straw donors (an individual or entity that illegally uses their name to make a political contribution on behalf of another, hiding the true source of the money) to influence U.S. politics and aid foreign interests. This is conduct that a jury found unlawful and he was found guilty. The FBI labeled this the “largest kleptocracy case to date.”

Legal filings show the government sought the multi-million dollar recovery as a part of its effort to get back illicit proceeds tied to those schemes.

Erica Dumas, a spokeswoman on Michel’s' team, pushed back on the dollar amount. “They already took 100 [million] from him and now they want another 64 [million].”

Earlier this year, sentencing proceedings were delayed after Michel underwent emergency surgery for colon cancer. Dumas said at the time, “We are hopeful for his swift healing and recovery during this challenging chapter.”