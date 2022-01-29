Zaya Wade’s ‘Kobe Dress’ Slammed By Ex-NBA Player, Kwame Brown
Kobe Bryant’s influence and the extent of his impact on sports can still be felt today. If you look at the NBA, many players have switched to only wearing Bryant’s signature line. Similarly, there’s a couple who’ve gotten tattoos to commemorate the late five-time champion as his “Mamba Mentality” mantra, for many, has become a way of life.
Such was the case around the world at large Wednesday, as it was the two-year anniversary of Kobe’s untimely fatal helicopter crash.
Only, Zaya Wade — Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade’s daughter who has only recently come out as transgender — wasn’t afforded the luxury of honoring her father’s late on-the-court rival and his daughter who accompanied him the day of the tragedy.
Taking to Instagram, the 14-year-old tried showing love to the Bryants, wearing a #8 jersey dress and captioning the post, "always remembering and honoring Kobe and Gianna," only for she and her father to be attacked for the gesture by former No. 1 overall pick, Kwame Brown.
“You are letting your woman control your house," Kwame said speaking to Wade during his "Bust Life" YouTube show on Thursday (Jan 28). Brown went on to say that the three-time Miami Heat champion needed to "level up as a man."
"I'm not saying there's anything against homosexuals, but [Kobe] is a heterosexual man. Why is he being honored by making his jersey into a dress? Wear his goddamn jersey for the day to honor him without the dress part," Brown went on.
"Let's please not show our Black brother in this light. This is no offense to [anybody]else. This man was a heterosexual man with a wife and a family. There's no reason for this to be tied to Kobe Bryant. None whatsoever," he added.
It’s unclear what Brown’s intentions were given Wade has been nothing but supportive of Zaya, often coming to her defense in light of comments of the sort. The “Flash” clearly liked the dress, commenting "girl dad" in the comments on Zaya's post.