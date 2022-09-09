Kanye West Promotes His Children As ‘Future Leaders’ Amid Dispute With Adidas

On Thursday (September 8), Kanye West took to his social media to post a photo showing him embracing his four children, while referencing his ongoing business battle with Adidas.

In the Instagram image, the 45-year-old rapper/producer/entrepreneur is seen with daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, hugging.

“Some things are bigger than money. My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing,” ‘Ye captioned the post that has since been deleted. “These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check.”

Kanye’s social media remarks come as he’s been in a public clash recently with Adidas, as he claims the apparel company has pilfered his ideas and kept him out of the loop in regards to product marketing his own line.