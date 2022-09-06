Swizz Beatz Shows Support For Kanye West Over Claims That Adidas Copied His Yeezy Designs

Kanye West has received support from fellow music mogul Swizz Beatz surrounding his disagreement with Adidas.

ICYMI, Ye has been speaking out against Adidas and their Executives for a new sneaker release that resembles his Yeezy sneakers. In recent Instagram posts, the Yeezy creator called out the brand for stealing his designs and trying to buy him out of his contract.

On Monday, September 5th, Swizz took to his timeline to vocalize his support for Ye. In his post, he uploaded an image of a pair of orange-and-black Adidas that resembles the Yeezy Wave Runners with a red x across it.

"I usually mind my business, but this is DEAD WRONG!" Swizz wrote in his caption.

"If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative ! YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me !! We not buying these !!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original do the correct thing please !!!"

