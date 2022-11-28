‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Drops New Song With Trina

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett has a new single out and she’s telling the insecure folks about themselves.

The single,“Insecure,” features Trina, which will be added to the deluxe version of the reality star’s debut album Deep Space.

“I’m not used to dealing with a b****, get over it,” the actress sings.

“If you got a problem, come see about it – I know the problem, I think you’re insecure.”

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the singer raved about how excited she is to have a record with the Diamond Princess.

She also opens up about how “proud” her mother Dorothy is, despite not being a “musical person.”

“My mom has heard my album,” the Housewives star shared.

“My mom is not a musical person. I get all of my music sense from my dad. So my dad studied my album and listens to every song and it’s in his playlist. But my mom, she has heard the entire album. My mom was kind of a prude, and you know, I curse on my album, I talk about sex on my album. So she's like, ‘Candiace, why are you talking about fees?’” Candiace said, further noting, though, that Dorothy is right there to show her daughter how much she loves her and what she’s doing in her career, amid the, um, confusion. But she’s very proud of me.”