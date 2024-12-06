Tamika D. Mallory Announces Book Tour for Her Powerful New Memoir ‘I Lived to Tell the Story’
Activist and Women’s March co-founder Tamika D. Mallory is gearing up for a highly anticipated book tour in support of her upcoming memoir, I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience.
The project offers a deeply personal and defiant exploration of her life, from her upbringing as the daughter of Harlem civil rights activists to her unyielding fight against systemic injustice, telling untold stories of resilience and perseverance amidst personal and professional challenges.
The book, serving as a follow-up to her acclaimed State of Emergency, is set to release on February 11, 2025, but you can check out tour dates below.
- Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library / The New York Public Library
- Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Politics and Prose
- Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - All Souls Unitarian Church
- Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Baldwin & Co. coffee + bookstore