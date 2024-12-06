STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Tamika D. Mallory Announces Book Tour for Her Powerful New Memoir ‘I Lived to Tell the Story’

The new project is set to hit stands on February 11, 2025.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Tamika Mallory attends the 3rd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
By BET Staff
December 6, 2024 / 9:17 AM

Activist and Women’s March co-founder Tamika D. Mallory is gearing up for a highly anticipated book tour in support of her upcoming memoir, I Lived to Tell the Story: A Memoir of Love, Legacy, and Resilience.

The project offers a deeply personal and defiant exploration of her life, from her upbringing as the daughter of Harlem civil rights activists to her unyielding fight against systemic injustice, telling untold stories of resilience and perseverance amidst personal and professional challenges. 

Tamika D. Mallory

The book, serving as a follow-up to her acclaimed State of Emergency, is set to release on February 11, 2025, but you can check out tour dates below. 

- Thursday, February 13, 2025 - Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library / The New York Public Library

- Tuesday, February 18, 2025 - Politics and Prose 

- Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - All Souls Unitarian Church

- Thursday, February 20, 2025 - Baldwin & Co. coffee + bookstore

Tamika Mallory

