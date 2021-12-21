Snoop Dogg Calls For Peace In Hip Hop After Death Of Drakeo The Ruler

Snoop Dogg is calling for peace in hip hop after the fatal stabbing of L.A. rapper Drakeo The Ruler this past Saturday (Dec. 19).

Snoop Dogg, who was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival where the incident took place, seems to have had enough, sharing a long message to his 65.7 million followers on Instagram that the violence has got to stop.

"I'm not with anything negative and as one of the many performers, I was there to spread positive vibes only to my city of LA," Snoop Dogg said in his post. "My prayers go out to anyone affected by tragedy. Please take care, love one another and stay safe ya'll. I'M PRAYING FOR PEACE IN HIP HOP," he added.

BET previously reported that West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed during an altercation backstage at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform. This comes shortly after rapper Young Dolph, born Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr., was fatally shot at a cookie store in Memphis in November.

They add to a long list of hip-hop performers who have passed due to violence, from Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion, to King Von, FBG Duck, Mo3 and Slim 400 all within the last decade.

Snoop isn’t the only one fed up either. Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa and New York veteran rapper, Jim Jones have come out calling for peace as they, too, are tired of seeing their peers gunned down.