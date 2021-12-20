Rapper Wiz Khalifa Says It’s Time For Artists To Stop Beefing

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is hoping a newfound peace in the music industry can start following the recent violent deaths of rappers Drakeo the Ruler and Young Dolph.

Heading to Twitter on Sunday (Dec. 19) the “Young, Wild & Free” artist urged fellow entertainers to start treating one another better as we head into the new year. Let’s “try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business,” he wrote in his post.

“Not disrespecting each others family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get,” he added. “Not sayn any of these are a direct cause of violence but changin em could help.”

BET previously reported that on Saturday (Dec. 19) West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler, born Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed during an altercation backstage at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform.