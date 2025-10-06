Footage Appears to Clear Late LSU Receiver Kyren Lacy in Louisiana Crash Case

A new video has surfaced that could change the understanding of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy’s connection to a deadly crash in Louisiana. The footage, shown Friday by local outlet HTV10 in Houma, was released by Lacy’s attorney, Matthew Ory.

According to Ory, the clip shows Lacy’s car behind the vehicles involved in the December 2024 collision that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall—not ahead of them as investigators initially said. “That is not how this story was painted. Never,” Ory said during the interview.

Lacy, 24, was facing negligent homicide and other charges tied to the crash before he was found dead in Houston in April. Authorities said his death appeared to be self-inflicted, coming just one day before a Lafourche Parish grand jury was set to review the case.

In a 44-minute segment, Ory described the video as proof that early reports were wrong. He said the footage captures Lacy’s car roughly 70 yards behind the crash site, later driving around the wreckage. The program also aired body-camera video that, according to Ory, showed a state trooper guiding a witness on what to write in their statement.

Ory also referenced a line from the district attorney’s crash report, saying , “The evidence submitted in the crash report does not support that Kyren Lacy should have known that his actions were the cause of the crash that happened approximately 72 yards in front of him.”