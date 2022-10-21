Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Tragedy: First Round Of Lawsuits Settled

Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy has reached its first known settlements with two families in lawsuits against festival organizers.

According to TMZ, the family of Axel Acosta, 21, one of the victims in the horrific event, has reached a settlement with Live Nation.

“Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers,” the family’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said in a statement.

Acosta was killed in the crowd surge from compressive asphyxiation.

Houston Chronicle also reported that a second lawsuit was also settled this week, for the family of Brianna Rodriguez, who was killed after falling to the ground in the midst of the concert.

Details of both settlements have not been made public.

Hundreds of plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against the festival organizers following the November 5, 2021 incident.